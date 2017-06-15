Raising Awareness for Elderly Abuse

It's a day to stand up against abuse and suffering on behalf of elderly people across the world. As the population grows and people get older, the rate of elder abuse is expected to increase.



Here in Greenbrier County, the Committee on Aging and the Elder Abuse Awareness committee are dedicating their time to bring attention to the issue.

"We try to bring awareness to the subject of elder abuse and we do so with our public meetings, we publicize what elder abuse is, and we have training for people in the healthcare field," says Vicki Dove, Secretary of the Greenbrier Committee on Aging.



This is an issue that is especially important to the people of Greenbrier County - as they make up about 20 percent of the population there.

The Committee has been hanging purple and grey wreaths around the county to spread awareness.

Members want the community to understand abuse can come in many forms.



"Abuse can be physical, which is what we usually think of but it can also be emotional, self neglect, sexual and financial exploitation is the major abuse that we see," said Dove.

While abuse isn't a problem that will go away overnight - activists in the community continue to work to draw people's eyes and minds to those who are sometimes forgotten.

If you want to join the committee, meetings are held at noon the second Tuesday of the month at AMFM Nursing home, anyone is welcome.



If you or someone you know is being abused you can find elder protective services in your area using the national elder care locator at eldercare.gov

