Concord University Welcomes College Prep Academy to Campus

On Wednesday, June 14, GEAR UP U kicked off its college prep academy at Concord University.

GEAR UP is an initiative developed by the U.S. Department of Education for the specific purpose of helping high school students all over the country recognize their full academic potential as well as the importance of obtaining a two or four-year degree.

According to College Access and Success Program Director J.R. Luyster, this will be Concord's second year hosting GEAR UP, and he is excited for the opportunities it will bring students this summer.

"We really hope that they have a new-found appreciation for college life and what it means to be a college student," Luyster said. "That they gain the knowledge and awareness that it's going to take to make that decision and set those goals."

During their week at Concord, 200 high school sophomores from ten different West Virginia counties will participate in a number of college-readiness activities and workshops, as well as learn how to complete their FAFSA and schedule classes for semesters ahead.

Program participant Darian Perkins says that she is interested in pursuing a degree in the health sciences, and she believes GEAR UP is helping her learn what steps she should take to make her dream a reality.

"I have learned to process what I'm trying to do," Perkins said. "If I've learned good enough, then I can be as great as anybody else here."

06/15/2017