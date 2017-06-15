Furniture Store in Beckley Is Closing It's Doors - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Furniture Store in Beckley Is Closing It's Doors

After 36 years, a leading retailer of furniture, bedding and appliances store is closing it's doors.

National Furniture Electronics Appliances was founded in 1981 by Terry Musick.
It started out as an appliance store, as Beckley grew so did it's inventory. 
Over the years Musick has been an extraordinary leader joined by loyal employees. Some of his employees have worked for him over 30 years. 
He is ready to retire, and the store's 250,000 square ft building is being leased for other purposes. 

