ARH Medical Mall Provides Free Health Screenings

ARH Medical Mall in the Cranberry Creek Shopping Center had free health screenings Thursday, June 15.

Medical staff performed skin evaluations, ear nose and throat tests, women's health examinations and more. Their purpose is to bring patients in for early prevention and detection of diseases.

"This gives people the opportunity to come in and get services that they normally can't afford because they don't have health insurance or they have really high deductibles and co-pays, this gives them a means to come in and seek medical treatment," Jennifer Bailey, Director of ARH Medical Mall, said.

Not only did they perform free screenings, they also had giveaways for iPod minis.