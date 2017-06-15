59News Teams Up with United Way for Founder's Day

59News is teaming up with first responders and the United Way to raise money for local charities.

Friday, June 16 our crews will be out in Beckley, Princeton and Fairlea for our annual Nexstar Founder's Day.

All day long 59News be out collecting money to benefit local food banks in Raleigh, Mercer and Greenbrier counties. June 16 is the anniversary of when WVNS' parent company, Nexstar Media Group was founded.

Every Nexstar station across the country will be out tomorrow doing fundraisers and community service projects to benefit our local community.

Margaret O'Neal with United Way said, "I love what I do because we know when we got to bed at night we've helped somebody and you know the people have talent, time and treasure and the beauty of the united way is we get to partner with people who have all three."

Tomorrow, we'll be out starting at 10 a.m. at Beckley Crossing in Beckley, Stafford Drive and Ingelside Road intersection in Princeton, and the Greenbrier Valley Mall in Fairlea. Any donation, big or small, will go a long way.