Deputies were called to the scene of an accident on Route 92 in Greenbrier County at around 10:18 a.m. on June 15, 2017. It happened near Alvon, WV.

Investigators said that the driver was headed north when she ran off the roadway and went through the parking lot of the Whatcoat United Methodist Church. The car then hit a tree and rolled onto the drivers side.

The driver, Hilda Rose Hilton, 75, of White Sulphur Springs was declared dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car.