Commercial building fire ruled arson in Institute

UPDATE: 6/15/2017

An official with the WV State Fire Marshal's Office said that the commercial fire that broke out in Institute late Tuesday night is being investigated as arson. The fire broke out at Henson Brothers Incorporated near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze. Investigators are actively working at the scene, and no suspects have been named at this time.

The WV State Fire Marshal's Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests of suspects involved. If you gave any information related to the fire, you're asked to call the Arson Hotline number at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).

ORIGINAL:

INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers said that a commercial building caught fire in Institute on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25.

Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m.