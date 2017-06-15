Restaurant Road Trip: Lightburn's Family Diner

Lightburn’s Family Diner, in Jane Lew, is taking casual dining and kicking things up a notch in Lewis County.



Owner Diane Fay-Castro and her husband opened the restaurant this month to bringing a taste of Philadelphia to the area. But the first thing she wants people to feel in the restaurant is a sense of home.

“We’re family-oriented, that’s why we wanted to make it colorful and lively. We didn’t want any TVs because that takes away from the family atmosphere. We have things for kids, we have foosball table, checkerboard, we have a couple arcade games, and we just want it to feel like home," said Fay-Castro.

While the down-home feeling is important, it is the food that makes the difference. From Philly cheese steaks to chicken sandwiches and Thai lettuce wraps, there’s a variety of tastes to satisfy most anyone.

“I had the crab cake salad, and it is phenomenal. There are different things with the apples and the guacamole mousse that I was a little hesitant about, but I’m so glad that I chose it," said Weston resident Cindy Whetsell, who was visiting for the first time.

Lightburn's Family Diner is located at 6298 Main Street in Jane Lew, Lewis County.