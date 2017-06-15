West Virginia getting $28 million for housing programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state's housing programs will get more than $28 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say the money will enable communities to improve public housing and help some of the state's most vulnerable people get access to safe and stable living conditions.

Community Development Block Grant funds include nearly $1.6 million for Huntington, $1.4 million for Charleston and $1.1 for Wheeling.

Other cities getting smaller block grants are Beckley City, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Vienna City and Weirton.

HUD funding also supports rental assistance, emergency shelters and new affordable housing.

