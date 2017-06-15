West Virginia to get $11.6M for fish, wildlife restoration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state will get $11.6 million in federal funding for its wildlife programs.

According to Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources will receive $8.1 million for wildlife restoration and $3.5 million for sport fish restoration from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

They say the funding will help ensure protection of the state's wildlife, which is part of its natural beauty.

