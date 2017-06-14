Officials Stress The Importance of Water Safety

With summer finally here this is the perfect time to hit your local watering hole.

But while it may be a time to have fun, officials said it's also a time to be safe.

"they may overestimate their skill and get into some trouble so we're just trying to get them to wear their life jackets."



Nate Frier is a park ranger with Canyon Rim in Fayette County. He stressed the importance of wearing a Personal Floatation Device also known as a PFD

"if something were to happen and you were to drown and become unconscious or become unconscious and drown and you don't have a PFD on and you sink to the bottom it takes days to find people like that." "you want to make sure you get one that fits you this is an adult small medium, they come in different sizes," Frieir said.

In addition to wearing safety vests it's also important to refrain from drinking alcohol when out in the water.