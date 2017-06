A severe thunderstorm caused damage to Linda K. Epling Stadium on June 13th. Strong winds pulled posts off the ground, breaking the safety net that keeps foul balls out of the stands along the first base line. The first base bleacher section is now blocked off to protect game watchers.

The Miners Director of Game Day Operations, Jim Holland, said the stadium is open to the public and the Miners will continue to play games. The team is hoping to fix the damaged net while they are away next week.