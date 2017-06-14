Rhodell Ends Charter

The city of Rhodell held an election on June 13th to decide whether to give up their charter or remain its own independent town. The majority voted to dissolve into Raleigh County which means the county will take over all of the operations and buildings owned by the city starting July 1st.

Raleigh County Commissioner, David Tolliver, said the most significant change for residents will be where they pay their water bills. Residents will no longer pay their bills at the city hall. Starting in July, their bills will come from the Raleigh County Public Service District Headquarters in Sophia. Tolliver also said stated auditors will begin evaluating the city's finances to see how much money is owed.