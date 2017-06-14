Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

Bottle rockets, sparklers, fire crackers--these are just a few classic Fourth of July fireworks staples. While lighting up the sky may seem like harmless summertime fun, playing with fireworks is a lot like playing with fire.

It is for this reason Princeton Fire Chief Chad Bailey says it is especially important that anyone wanting to set off their own fireworks display this Fourth of July take special care to prevent third-degree burns and other injuries.

"Don't turn your back on fireworks," Bailey said. "If a firework goes and doesn't explode and doesn't go off, don't go over or around it. Give it time, put water on it."

As a whole, fireworks start more than 18,000 fires per year, and sparklers account for almost 25 percent of emergency room visits related to fireworks. This is because sparklers burn at nearly 1200 degrees, which is almost two times as hot as firewood.

Fire Lieutenant Matthew Mould says that the Princeton Fire Department will be on-call this Fourth of July to help keep the rest of the community safe. But he urges people in Princeton to do their part to prevent fireworks-related accidents.

"Be responsible, and don't be reckless," Mould said. "Follow the instructions on whatever fireworks you have. We always advise people to do whatever the manufacturer says to do."