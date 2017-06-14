Local Teen to Compete in New Balance Nationals

For Kelshawn Grant - running is a way of life. Grant, a recent Woodrow Wilson graduate, will be competing in the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend.



Grant recently won the West Virginia state title for long jump this track season. He was two inches off being ranked the top 10 all time athlete in the state of west virginia. He was also 1 inch behind being ranked 10th in the triple A division of west virginia.

"Me just coming out and doing what I did this season just showed me that I could believe in myself and do anything I want to," said Grant.

Though he makes it look easy, Grant went through many obstacles and injuries before getting to where he's at now.

"Preparing for this competition was pretty serious because even during my high school season I suffered with hamstring strains and stuff like that, so it was hard for me to stay consistent with my workouts," said Grant.

Grant will be competing in the emerging elite long jump event for all americans. Right now he is seeded 19th out of 50th for the New balance Meet.

