Veterans invited to the Summit for annual appreciation day

The red carpet is being rolled out in Fayette County for those who have served our country. The Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve is holding their Third Annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 17, 2017. It is an effort to strengthen Boy Scouts' Duty to Country.

The event is a joint effort by the Boy Scouts of America and the West Virginia National Guard. It is free for veterans and their immediate family, but community members can also enjoy a day of extreme sports and music. Hero Passes are available to U.S. Service Members and include the Summit Action Pass, lunch, access to Visitor Venues and live music. Summit Action Passes are $10 for adventure seekers who are 11-years-old and over or $5 for youths from 6 to 10-years-old. Those include all action sports as well as visitor venues and live music. There are also free visitor passes.

The live music in the evening will be presented by Darryl Worley with the opening band, Cross Town Traffic. Demonstrations of archery, BMX and skateboarding will be performed during the afternoon hours.

The action sports include Canopy Tours, Climbing/Rappelling, Zip Lines, Shooting Sports, BMX, Mountain Biking and Skateboarding. In the visitor venues there is a Kids Zone with a slide and bounce house. There is also the Sustainability Treehouse, Scott Visitor Center, Fishing, Nature Boardwalk and the Exhibitor Area. The schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. - Gates open for Hero Pass Participants

10 a.m. - Activities Open

1 p.m. - BMX Demo

2 p.m. - Archery Demo

3 p.m. - Skateboard Demo

4 p.m. - Opener: Cross Town Traffic

5 p.m. - Activities Close

6 p.m. - Headliner: Darryl Worley

Register to participate here: