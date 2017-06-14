Leaders in WV and VA issue statements on Alexandria shooting

During the morning hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, shots rang out a batting practice in Alexandria, VA. The players were Republican members of Congress who were getting ready for a charity baseball game against the Democrats. The game is planned for Thursday. Among those injured was the Majority Whip, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

In response to the shooting, leaders of both parties in West Virginia and Virginia released the following statements:

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

"Gayle and I are sending our thoughts and prayers to Congressman Scalise, aides and Capitol Police officers who were injured today and their families. It's unimaginable that someone would target my colleagues as they were practicing for a charitable baseball game that creates bipartisanship and camaraderie. We must also never take our Capitol Police for granted. They put their lives on the line every day to protect us an we must always remember to thank them for their service and sacrifice in the line of duty. We wish everyone injured a speedy recovery."

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) via Twitter

Thinking of my colleagues, their staffers & @CapitolPolice members who were at @thehillbaseball practice this AM. Praying for their safety. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) June 14, 2017

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) via Twitter

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

"I am praying for Representative Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. Thank you to the Capitol Police, Alexandria Police, first responders and everyone helping those harmed."

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV)

Please join me in praying for my friend Rep. Steve Scalise, the others injured, and Capitol Police. https://t.co/a2IH0eqgr7 — Rep. Evan Jenkins (@RepEvanJenkins) June 14, 2017

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

"This morning's attack was terrible and my prayers are with my friends and colleagues, Congressional staffers, and the police men and women, all who were in harm's way. I hope Congressman Steve Scalise and all who were injured have a speedy recovery. Our prayers are also with all who were present at the shooting."

"As we wait for more information, we must remember that we are all Americans, even when we disagree. In my experience, Member of Congress, whether Republican or Democrat, are trying to do what they believe is best for the country."

Susan Swecker, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia

"Our hearts are with those hurt at this morning's shooting in Alexandria. We express our deep gratitude for the law enforcement officers, first responders, and health care professionals whose quick actions saved lives. We stand with the victims of this senseless crime, and pray for their full and fast recovery."