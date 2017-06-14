Rainelle re-elects Pendleton as mayor - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Rainelle re-elects Pendleton as mayor

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
On Tuesday, June 13, 2017 West Virginians headed to the polls to elect their local leaders.  Several Greenbrier County municipal elections were held.  Among the communities that voted was Rainelle, WV.  The results of that election were made available by town hall.

The incumbent Mayor, Andrea Pendleton, was re-elected for the position.  She won with 116 votes.  The town recorder position will be held by Eddie Midkiff.  Rainelle Town Council will be made up of Monica Venable, Robin Williams, Gary Harris, Ron Fleshman and David Spitzer.

