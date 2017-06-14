Raleigh County Miner Dies at Mine in Boone County

A miner from Raleigh County died after an incident at a mine in Boone County, West Virginia last night.

According to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, a fatal incident occurred on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 8:47 p.m. The incident happened at the Rockwell Mining LLC, Gateway Eagle Mine in Boone County.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says that Rodney S. Osborne, 32, of Artie, WV, was operating a continuous miner at the time of the incident. Mr. Osborne was a continuous miner operator at the mine.

Gov. Jim Justice (D-WV) released a statement on Wednesday, June 14 about Mr. Osborne's death.

"Cathy and I are heartbroken with the sad news out of Wharton that we have lost another member of our West Virginia coal mining community," the Governor stated. "We ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for the family and friends of this young man. Our state is so grateful for our miners and their families and we know they are coming together in support during this difficult time."

Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training have started their investigation. The mine is idle at this time.