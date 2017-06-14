Three people in Alderson arrested on drug charges

Three people are in jail after a drug bust in Greenbrier County on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crimes task force arrested, Cody Godfrey, Sidney Oakes and D'Andre Mathis at a home in Alderson.

After a lengthy investigation, officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the home. They found large quantities of money and oxymorphone.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II controlled narcotic substance. They were arraigned and taken to the Southern Regional Jail. They are each being held on a $25,000 dollars bond.