College student from Morgantown drowns in Cheat Lake

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old college student from Morgantown has drowned in Cheat Lake. State officials tell the Dominion Post that Moses Lawer-Yolar died Monday afternoon.

The newspaper reports Lawer-Yolar was swimming with friends when he dove in and did not surface. They attempted to rescue him and called 911 about 3 p.m.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is investigating. A West Virginia University spokeswoman says Lawer-Yolar was a sophomore. According to the Dominion Post, he graduated from Morgantown High School in 2015.

