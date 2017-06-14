Congressman among "multiple" victims in Alexandria shooting

UPDATED 8:07 A.M.: CBS News has learned Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip. No word on how severe his injuries are at this time.

ORIGINAL: Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

A suspect is believed to be in custody.

Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose tells WUSA they are using one of their Eagle helicopters to medevac injured, but that Alexandria Police Department is handling the incident.

This is a developing story.