The town of Rhodell voted Tuesday, June 13, 2017 on whether or not to dissolve or keep their town charter.

The town voted 33-13 to dissolve the town's charter.

That means they will no longer have a mayor or town council and will be governed by the county.

This will be effective July 1, 2017.

There will be a canvassing on Monday, June 19 at 9 a.m. to confirm the results.