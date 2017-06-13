Wicked Weather Leave Thousands Without Power In Raleigh County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Wicked Weather Leave Thousands Without Power In Raleigh County

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
STANAFORD -

People in Raleigh County woke up to a flood of trouble this morning. Wicked weather conditions knocked over trees on to power lines causing major power outages.
 

This all happened in Stanaford area. More than 3000 families were left without power for a few hours. People in the  area say flooding was also a problem 

"Couldn't see none of the highway here it was running from out in the road and over  here the ditch over was full. When it rains hard like that that fast  when it all comes down pretty quick, it's pretty rough," Herb Elkins said. 

water levels have since gone down in the area. Power is expected to be fully restored by Tuesday night according to officials with Appalachian power.

