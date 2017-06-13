WVU Student Drowns in Cheat Lake

A 20-year-old West Virginia University student drowned in Cheat Lake near Morgantown Monday.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section confirmed that Moses Lawer-Yolar, of Morgantown, drowned at approximately 3 p.m.

The WVDNR Police responded to the area by boat, and a Morgantown Fire Department diver located Lawer-Yolar, who was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The Brookhaven VFD, Morgantown Fire Department, Cheat Lake VFD, Granville Fire Department, Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown City Police Department Dive Team also responded to the call.

The WVDNR Police will continue their investigation into the drowning with the assistance of the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office.



West Virginia University officials confirmed that Lawer-Yolar was a sophomore pre-business major and issued a statement regarding his death.

"We were saddened to learn of yesterday's tragic death of Moses Lawer-Yolar," said Corey Farris, dean of students. "It's always difficult when a young life is cut short. We have been in touch with Moses' family and expressed the University family's condolences and offered any assistance possible."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lawer-Yolar's family with funeral expenses. You can visit that page here.