WVBOE Votes to Deny Nicholas County Consolidation

CHARLESTON, WV - The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.

The state Board of Education is now asking the Nicholas County Board of Education to consider a proposal where a consolidated middle school and high school could be built in Richwood and in Summersville. The Nicholas County Board of Education will now have to begin the consolidation procedure from step one.

The vote came after the WVBOE heard arguments from both "pro" and "anti" consolidation supporters.

The issue arose after three Nicholas County schools were destroyed in the historic flood last June. Instead of rebuilding those schools, the Nicholas BOE voted to consolidate the 3 flooded schools with 2 other non-flooded schools using FEMA money.

This issue caused a sharp divide between the Richwood and Summersville parts of the county.