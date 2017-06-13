Alderson Set to Kick off 56th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

Alderson's Fourth of July celebration will take place from June 24 to July 5. According to the event's website, it is the state's largest Independence Day festival.

According to Rick Parker, who is in charge of the planning for this year's parade, the Alderson Fourth of July celebration is one of the biggest events the town will host this year.

"People come from all over southern West Virginia and Virginia," Parker said. "We go from a sleepy, little town of less than 1,000 to approximately 15,000 during the parade."

Locals and tourists alike are invited to come out and let freedom ring with a series of exciting activities, including live bands, a three-mile long parade and one of the biggest and brightest fireworks displays in the area.

Charley Lobban is the Assistant Fire Chief at the Alderson Fire Department, and he said that this year's fireworks are unique to any other Fourth of July show in the state.

"We still build a lot of our hand pieces and do a ground show as well as our aerial show," Lobban said. "So, very noisy and very loud."

For the town of Alderson, this Independence Day celebration is especially meaningful. With last year's flooding in Greenbrier County, Greg Erie said that the event is all about celebrating how far the local community has come in the past year.

"The community is really looking forward to it because we lost last year, and I think it's going to be better for the community this year," Erie said. "They'll get to celebrate a little bit more, and it'll be a lot of fun."