The Princeton City Council amended an ordinance on Monday, June 12th, which increased the fine for dogs running loose. The amendment increases the fine from ten dollars to fifty dollars for a first offense. The punishment goes up to $500 dollars for the second offense or 30 days in jail.

Princeton Code Enforcement Director, Bill Buzzo, said this is the first increase in 24 years. Buzzo also stated, "we don't want to create a hardship for our citizens, but we do want to have fees and fines."