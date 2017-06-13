White Sulphur Springs To Refurbish City Pool - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

White Sulphur Springs To Refurbish City Pool

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -

The city of White Sulphur springs needs your help with refurbishing the city's pool.

Currently donations are being accepted  to  restore the pool which has been out of service for about four years. 

White Sulphur springs  Mayor Lloyd Haynes said the project is expected to cost around 800 thousand dollars to complete. The county commission has already obtained 250,000 towards renovation efforts 

" We have a promise of a match of 250,000 dollars then we will have to raise additional funds in order to complete the pool, therefore anyone who wants to contribute toward that effort we're accepting those offers," he said.

 

If You'd like to donate funds you can contact city hall at (304)5361454

