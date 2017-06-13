Virginia Holds Gubernatorial Primary Election

Voters headed to the polls in Virginia on June 13th to see who will move forward in the race for governor. Three republicans and two democrats are up against each other for the nomination.

The Democratic nominees include former Congressman Tom Perriello and Lt. Governor, Ralph Northam. Those on the republican ticket include Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart, and Frank Wagner.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Only one republican and one democratic nominee will go up against each other for the general election on November, 7th.

