Lion Back on the Streets in Alderson

A lion has stolen the hearts of a local town once again. The town of Alderson has received a lion sculpture, donated by the Hamilton Family Foundation.

The sculpture has caught the eyes of many community members. It stems from a hundred year old story when a circus came to town and a mother lion gave birth to cubs.



The cubs became a nuisance to the circus owner so the zookeeper at the time put them in a bag to drown them in the river.

Once a local woman found out she saved them but only one survived and she named him French.

"French roamed around as a cub in town and the local people were used to him," said Melinda Russell, Chair of Alderson Main Streets Public Art Committee.



Residents are very proud to have this story remembered and to have French back on the streets. You can find the sculpture statue on Riverside Avenue.

