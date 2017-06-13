Russell County Crash Kills Bluefield Woman

Virginia State Police report at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, Troopers were called to a fatal crash that occurred in Russell County.

VSP said a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling north on Route 19 near Green Hill Road swerved to avoid an animal in the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected then overturned, striking a parked tractor trailer.

Cynthia R. Panashy, 26, of Bluefield, WV, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. She died from those injuries en route via Med-Flight to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The driver, Austin M. Stone-Caldwell, 22, of Princeton, WV, suffered serious injuries and was taken by Med-Flight to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The second passenger, Coridy J. Whaley, 23, of Columbus, GA, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center.

None of the individuals in the SUV were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.