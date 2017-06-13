Funding sought to establish needle exchange program - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Funding sought to establish needle exchange program

Posted: Updated:

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A needle exchange program designed to curb the spread of disease and help addicts overcome their substance abuse is seeking funding.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Community Connection Executive Director Greg Puckett is seeking grant funding for needle exchanges in Mercer County.

Puckett says the syringe exchange will reduce the burden of health problems that include forms of hepatitis and HIV. He says exchanges are not the end strategy, but do provide a change in behavior and reduces risk.

Puckett says Community Connection is waiting until the state budget is finalized before they set a start date for the program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.