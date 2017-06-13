Funding sought to establish needle exchange program

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A needle exchange program designed to curb the spread of disease and help addicts overcome their substance abuse is seeking funding.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Community Connection Executive Director Greg Puckett is seeking grant funding for needle exchanges in Mercer County.

Puckett says the syringe exchange will reduce the burden of health problems that include forms of hepatitis and HIV. He says exchanges are not the end strategy, but do provide a change in behavior and reduces risk.

Puckett says Community Connection is waiting until the state budget is finalized before they set a start date for the program.

