Marshall University professor pleads guilty to tax fraud

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An award-winning Marshall University professor has admitted his role in a kickback scheme that included former West Virginia Division of Highways engineers.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2sx9AAX ) 38-year-old Andrew P. Nichols pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to impede the IRS on Monday.
    
Nichols served as a manager at the Dennis Corporation, a South Carolina-based engineering consulting firm. He conspired with a DOH worker to stop the IRS from collecting taxes between 2009 and 2011, causing $1.5 million worth of DOH projects to be illegally diverted to the Dennis Corporation.
    
Marshall University spokeswoman Ginny Painter says university officials have not seen the plea and will not comment further.
    
Bruce E. Kenney III, James Travis Miller and Mark R. Whitt have also entered guilty pleas. They are awaiting sentencing.
    
