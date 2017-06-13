Accident ties up traffic on I-77

Troopers with the Turnpike Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are investigation an accident on I-77. It happened at around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 41. That is between the MacArthur exit and the split with I-64 east.

Officials on the scene said there are multiple vehicles involved and several injuries. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. State Troopers said that traffic in the area could be tied up for some time. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.