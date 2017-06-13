New water main work to close road in Beckley

Crews with the Beckley Water Company announced that there will be a road closure starting on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A portion of South Oakwood Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays to allow for the installation of a new water main. The area that will be closed extends from the old Beckley Hospital building to the intersection with City Avenue.

Officials with Beckley Water said there will be no work scheduled for night time hours and the weekend. There is no set date for when the work will be completed. As always, the schedule could be adjusted due to unforeseen delays and inclement weather.