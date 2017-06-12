Governor Justice Offers New Revenue Ideas

West Virginia lawmakers have another revenue plan to look over. Governor Justice unveiled his latest numbers Monday afternoon. He now wants a slight increase in the state sales tax to 6-point-35 percent, but the proposed 20 percent income tax for everyone will now be capped, with the agreement from Republican leaders.

"They didn't like it but they agreed. That anybody that has an income of greater than 300 thousand dollars gets nothing," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

But even his fellow Democrats are questioning any income tax cut at this time.

"That might be a good idea for some states; that might be a good idea for this state in the future. But when you are staring down a half a billion dollar deficit, we can't be talking about reductions right now. It just doesn't make sense," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

And House Republicans continue to resist raising the state sales tax, unless there are mechanisms to lower it if the overall economy improves.

"Let's either do six and a half or six and a quarter, with the idea of bringing it back down to six percent if the economic situations change so that we could dropping that back down," said Del. Vernon Criss, (R) Wood.

Another change, the Governor now wants a 3-and-a-half cent per gallon increase in the gas tax, paid by wholesalers who stock the gas stations, and not drivers at the pump.

The earliest action we could see the Senate take is Tuesday. That's because those lawmakers have recessed for the day, and will be back here on Tuesday morning.