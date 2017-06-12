Rhodell Holds Elections to Remain Town

Rhodell residents are heading to the polls on June 13th to decide if the town should dissolve and become a part of Raleigh County, or keep their charter. There is no one on the ballot for mayor, recorder, or counsel.

If residents vote to dissolve into Raleigh County, the Raleigh County Public Service System will take over the water, sewer, and any real estate that belongs to the town. If they vote to remain a chartered town, the state will have to step in until a mayor is elected.

Raleigh County Commissioner, David Tolliver, understands some residents want to keep the charter, but he also recognized some benefits to giving it up. Tolliver said, "the thing they have to remember is if they do give up the charter, the real estate tax will go down."

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, June 13th.