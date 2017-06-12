Rhodell Holds Elections to Remain Town - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Rhodell Polling PlaceRhodell Polling Place

Town of Rhodell

Rhodell Holds Elections to Remain Town

Posted: Updated:

Rhodell residents are heading to the polls on June 13th to decide if the town should dissolve and become a part of Raleigh County, or keep their charter. There is no one on the ballot for mayor, recorder, or counsel. 

If residents vote to dissolve into Raleigh County, the Raleigh County Public Service System will take over the water, sewer, and any real estate that belongs to the town. If they vote to remain a chartered town, the state will have to step in until a mayor is elected. 

Raleigh County Commissioner, David Tolliver, understands some residents want to keep the charter,  but he also recognized some benefits to giving it up. Tolliver said, "the thing they have to remember is if they do give up the charter, the real estate tax will go down."  

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, June 13th.  

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.