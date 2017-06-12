Vandalism Case Continues in Summers County

On Monday, June 12 Jay Hess and Jonathan Kessler both plead guilty to destruction of property to the Summers County Board of Education. Both will perform 462 hours of community service and pay close to $1,110 in restitution for the damage done to auditorium curtains, textbooks and a number of other pieces of school property.

Hess will face one year of probation and Kessler will face six months. Their sentencing is set to take place on Friday, July 14 at 9 a.m. at the Summers County Circuit Court.