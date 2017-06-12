Education Levy Fails in Monroe County

A bond levy referendum in Monroe County failed Saturday, June, 10 with a majority of residents voting against consolidating the Peterstown elementary and middle schools.

The bond would have raised millions of dollars to be used to build a new school, and $16 million from the School Building Authority would allocate to the project.

The proposal called for a new school to be built near Ballard to be used for grades K-8.

For many people in Peterstown, the levy is a matter of education versus economics. If passed, it would have raised personal income taxes for people in the area, but would have also provided children in the community with a quality educational facility.

Melvin Young said that, while the bond levy still needs improvement, he hopes it comes to pass because it is an essential part of improving the Peterstown community.

"Sometimes, I think that we as parents and grandparents have to look at what's best for the kids," Young said. "And not just look at our pocketbook, but look at what the future's going to be for our children and grandchildren."