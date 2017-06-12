U.S. Air Force musicians to play in Beckley

A free concert is being held at Woodrow Wilson High School on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform in the auditorium at the school. The performance will begin at 7 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

The band is based out of Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. It was one of the original Army Air Corps bands created by order of the Secretary of War on Oct. 1, 1941. The band's ensembles travel more than 30,000 mile to perform 340 concerts for a half million listeners across a seven state region from Pennsylvania to South Carolina.