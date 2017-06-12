West Virginia Ride for Fallen Service Heroes set for July 8

(Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP). Angelina Cruz, 8, lays flags in remembrance for military members lost in war at various gravestones during Memorial Day at the Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The third annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes has been set for next month to benefit the West Virginia National Guard Foundation, families of Fallen West Virginia Service Members and establishment of a new Gold Star monument in West Virginia.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia issued a news release about the event and said he will serve as Special Guest Road Captain for the event July 8.

The round-trip ride will travel from South Charleston to Millwood, ending with a free picnic at National Guard Headquarters at Coonskin in Charleston.

Harley-Davidson of WV in South Charleston is a partner for the ride and can provide further information, or visit http://www.facebook.com/rideforfallenserviceheroes .

