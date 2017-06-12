Destiney Burt is a multimedia journalist at 59 News, she joined the team in May 2017 and is taking over the bureau in Greenbrier County.

Destiney previously was an assistant news specialist for WAVE 3 News in Louisville, Kentucky, where she operated the camera, audio, graphics and teleprompter.

Destiney’s dad is in the military, so she has traveled all around the world. Her favorite place to live was Hawaii where she got to practice surfing and spent most of her time at the beach. She loves traveling, eating and spending time with family and friends.

A graduate of Florida International University, Destiney holds a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

Destiney got her start in journalism writing for her college newspaper. She has a great passion for storytelling and is always looking for the latest news ideas. You can email them to her at dburt@wvnstv.com.