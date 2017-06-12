Traffic stop in Pax leads to drug trafficking arrest

A woman driving erratically in the Pax area of Fayette County was arrested on drug charges. At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017, deputies attempted to pull the car over after checking the license plate, which was registered to a different vehicle. Investigators said the driver went a "considerable distance" before finally stopping near Pax Branch Baptist Church.

A field sobriety test indicated that the driver, Lisa McCune, 49, of Mount Hope, was driving under the influence. A K-9 unit was called in and during the search, they found oxycodone pills, $700 in cash, a revolver and two ledgers detailing drug deals. There was also a small amount of marijuana.

McCune is facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent of Deliver, Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, No Registration, Defective Equipment and Driving on a Suspended License.

"Our efforts to combat the drug problem in Fayette County extend to all of our daily operations," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "It is through the hard work of deputies, such as Deputy Shrewsbury, making vehicle stops and conducting K-9 searches that we are able to identify and arrest, not only drug impaired drivers, but low-level to mid-level drug dealers as well."

McCune was arraigned in Fayette County magistrate court and sent to the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond. The incident is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.