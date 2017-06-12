Accident sends Beckley Police officer to hospital

An accident happened at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and West Neville Street during the early morning hours of Monday, June 12, 2017. According to officials with the Beckley Police Department, an officer was responding to a call when he went through the intersection. That is when another car crashed into the side of the police cruiser.

Officer McGee was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. He is expected to make a full recovery. His car was a total loss. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Police said this was just an accident and no charges are being filed in the case.