Two local mines receive safety awards

Alpha Natural Resources (ANR) announced on June 12, 2017 that six West Virginia mining operations have been honored for their commitment to safety. The awards came from the Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association. The association began in 1916 and aims to promote health and safety in the mining industry.

Two local mines received the award. Those are in Raleigh and Fayette Counties. The 2016 West Virginia Holmes Safety Award was given to the following mine operations:

Underground Mines

Coon Cedar Grove Mine - Marfork Coal Company, LLC

Kingston No. 2 Mine - Kingston Mining, Inc.

Slabcamp Mine - Mammoth Coal Company

Surface Operations

Seven Pines - Brooks Run Mining Company, LLC

Preparation Plants and Loadouts

Delbarton Preparation Plant - Delbarton Mining Company, LLC

Homer III (Admiral ) Processing - Black Castle Mining Company, LLC

This is the second year in row that Coon Cedar, Slabcamp, the Delbarton plant the Homer III/Admiral plant have been honored.

"We are proud of the safety achievements of our miners," said ANR's Senior Vice President of Safety and Health, Brian Keaton. "Safety is a value year-round, and getting our employees home safely is paramount, so it is gratifying to see these employees honored for the focus and attention they place on the safety of their fellow employees."

These operation were recognized at the State County's Annual Meeting at Glade Springs Resort. The Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association consists of representatives from Federal and State Governments, Mining Organizations and Labor.