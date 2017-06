West Virginia State Police are investigating a case after the Lester Post Office was broken into.

Troopers arrived on scene and discovered a lot of mail had been tampered with. Also troopers report a variety of packages were opened.

So far troopers have not found the person or persons involved in this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment.at (304) 256-6700.