Tiger Pride Memorial Ride runs through Raleigh, Fayette and Summers counties

On Sunday, people in Fayette County had the chance to ride for a cause.

Muscle car and motorcycle fans gathered at the Tiger Pride Memorial Ride. The ride serves as a fundraiser for two scholarships, which are overseen by the Grandview Christian Church.

The Brooklyn Runion Memorial Scholarship and the David Wills Memorial Scholarship were established to honor the memories of two local community members who passed away. The goal of the scholarship is to help send two students to college.

The Memorial ride will ran through Raleigh, Fayette and Summers counties.

"It just warms my heart to see so many people come out and I think it shows what fabulous people that Dave and Brooklyn were to have this many people come out on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and dedicate something back to them. It's wonderful," said event coordinator Amanda Ashley.

About 150 riders registered for the event. Riders also received free t-shirts, and raffle tickets for the chance to win prizes like a vacation stay in Myrtle Beach.

