The Environmental Protection Agency begins taking soil samples in Minden

Beginning Sunday the Environmental Protection Agency has started taking soil samples from five pre-selected sites in Fayette County. 59 News spoke with one home owner in Minden, along with several other residents in the town who believe high water from last weeks storm caused oil and from a mine site to spread throughout their neighborhood.

Residents are also concerned about potential contamination from the chemical PCB, or polychlorinated biphenyl which has been linked to cancer and birth defects. It's a chemical similar to Agent Orange which health experts, like Raleigh County Physician Hassan Amjad says causes cancer. He's been studying the issue of PCB in Minden for more than 30 years.

"Minden is a poster child for negligence in public health," Amjad said.

Amjad says there have been more than a hundred cancer cases in Minden, a town with roughly 250 residents.

"In '96 the E.P.A. decided it is a carcinogen. We've seen over the past 30 years a very large number of people who have died in the Minden area," Amjad added.

Amjad is anxious to learn what the E.P.A. discovers from the soil samples, but he's afraid they won't be testing enough areas in the town.

The E.P.A. will be testing the soil samples from June 11th until July 3rd.