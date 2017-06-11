Fatal UTV Accident in Fayette County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fatal UTV Accident in Fayette County

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
FAYETTE COUNTY -

Just before noon Saturday (6/10) Fayette County 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a UTV accident just outside of Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area.

State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of them life flighted to Charleston and the other transported. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

State Police said they do not know what caused the accident but these children were riding on side by sides.

Stay  with 59 News for the latest updates on this incident.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.