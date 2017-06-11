Fatal UTV Accident in Fayette County

Just before noon Saturday (6/10) Fayette County 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a UTV accident just outside of Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area.

State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of them life flighted to Charleston and the other transported. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

State Police said they do not know what caused the accident but these children were riding on side by sides.

Stay with 59 News for the latest updates on this incident.